4 Ejected, Hospitalized After Fiery Rollover Crash In Quincy: Police

Four people were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in rolled over several times and burst into flames on the South Shore this week, authorities said.

The incident happened after the vehicle hit a curb, went airborne and rolled over several times while driving down Ricciuti Drive in Quincy on the morning of Monday, Jan. 2, Quincy Police said.

The car eventually came to a stop a short distance away from I-93 South where it caught fire, according to NBC10 Boston.

All four people inside the car were ejected and taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. One person has since been discharged, police said.

While authorities believe speed was a factor involved, Quincy Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-479-1212.

