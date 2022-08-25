37-Year-Old Woman Killed In Stoughton Rollover Wreck: Police

A 37-year-old woman died Wednesday night, Aug. 24, after she wrecked her car on Route 24 in Stoughton, authorities said.

Suzete Mendes, of Hyannis, was driving in the northbound lanes around 8:30 when her 2015 Infiniti Q40 went off the right side of the road, hit the guardrail, and rolled over, Massachusetts State Police said. Paramedics rushed her to Good Samaritan Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

No one else was injured.

Police are investigating what caused Mendez to drive off the road and crash.

