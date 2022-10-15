2 Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-495 In Mansfield: Fire Officials

Two people have died following an early morning multi-vehicle crash in Mansfield, authorities said.

Crews responded to the crash on I-495 south just after the South Main Street bridge in Mansfield just before 4 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Mansfield Fire said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, crews found five vehicles involved in a crash that spread over hundreds of yards, Mansfield Fire said.

Two people were pronounced dead on arrival and two more taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. A fifth person refused medical treatment, fire officials said.

I-495 was closed fro several hours as crews worked to clean up the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

