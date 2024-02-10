'Own The Past': 200-Year-Old Nantucket Estate For Sale

Affectionately referred to as “Green Chimneys,” located in the village of Siasconset (affectionally known as Sconset), the estate at 20 Main Street listed at a cool $17.25 million is rich in history (and in owners).

The massive six-bedroom, nine-bath home was first purchased and constructed in the 1800s by Frederick W. Mitchell, a banker and prominent businessman. His original cottage, farther away from the homes clustered near Shell Street, soon inspired other cottages to crop up along the road.

Atop the home sits eight green chimneys (granting the estate its moniker) for the nine fireplaces inside.

“This is more than a purchase; it's embracing the fabric of Sconset,” the listing states. “Become a custodian of stories, memories, and charm, forging ahead as a trusted guardian of tradition.”

Mitchell sold the cottage in 1855 to another wealthy individual – Eunice Hadwen, wife of William Hadwen. In an unusual move for the time, the home was solely hers, the Nantucket Preservation Trust said, with the deed stating that Eunice’s ownership would be “‘free from the interference or control of her husband.’”

When Eunice died in 1864, the home was passed on to her sister Eliza, who was not only a noted genealogist but an abolitionist and temperance and women’s suffrage advocate.

The estate was expanded around 1930 to include all of the structures it currently boasts, though the authentic original pine floors still remain to this day.

A speakeasy-type home bar is included on the main floor and the estate sits on a 0.66 acre lot.

