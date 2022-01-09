Milton Family 'Heartbroken' Over 12-Year-Old Daughter's Death Before School Year

Donations are pouring in for a family who suddenly lost their young daughter right before the start of the school year.

Amaya McDonough-Rocha died at only 12 years old on Monday, Aug. 29, according to a Facebook post from a family friend. Amaya was about to start seventh grade at Pierce Middle School in Milton, a Facebook post in the Everything Milton, Ma. group read.

"Her passing is sudden, and her family is shocked and heartbroken," a GoFundMe organized in Amaya's honor reads. "We want to support her mother, Meghan, father Dany and 15-year-old sister Siana in this painfully difficult time."

Meghan is a guidance counselor at Brockton High School and works three other jobs to support her family, their friend said. Therefore, the GoFundMe was organized to help ease the many costs associated with Amaya's passing and help the family navigate "this new reality together."

The campaign had raised more than $31,00 of its $50,000 goal as of Thursday. People can donate by clicking here.

