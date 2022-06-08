Mansfield 24-Year-Old Killed In Recent Rollover Crash Had A 'Heart Of Gold'

The victim of a recent rollover crash involving three cars in Sharon had just celebrated his 24th birthday, a GoFundMe campaign reads.

Jordan McGrath-Edlund was killed in the crash that happened on I-95 south near Exit 17 around 7:44 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, Massachusetts State Police said.

Initial investigation suggested all three cars rolled over after McGrath-Edlund crashed into the other two, State Police said. His vehicle ended up smashing into center median. McGrath-Edlund was the sole fatality of the crash.

"This is an incredible loss for his family," the GoFundMe reads. "He leaves behind two younger brothers Collin and Brandon (Guyette) Both Collin and Brandon played/play Mansfield football and Basketball."

McGrath-Edlund was an Oliver Ames High School and Westfield State University alum, according to his Facebook page. He also coached one of his younger brother's basketball teams along with his father.

"He was a great big brother with a HEART OF GOLD!!! And could make a room full of people laugh," the GoFundMe continues.

The purpose of the campaign is to help McGrath-Edlund's family cover the cost of his funeral. The campaign had exceeded its $10,000 goal as of Saturday.

