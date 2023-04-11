'Collective Pain' Spreads Among UMass-Dartmouth After Freshman Student's Death

A student body is coming together to raise awareness after a 19-year-old University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth student was struck and killed by a car on campus last week.

Frankie Petillo Jr. was struck by a vehicle on Thursday, April 6, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Petillo, of the Manahawkin, NJ, was a freshman Bioengineering student.

UMass students gathered for a candlelight vigil on Monday and also launched a Change.org petition to improve street safety on campus.

The petition says, in part: "The student body wants more safety. Speed bumps, speed monitors, sidewalks, and stop lights with crosswalks. We have to take action now, there is no time to wait when it costs a life."

"This has been a very difficult week for the Corsair community," Chancellor Mark A. Fuller said in a letter to the community. "We feel a collective pain even if we do not personally know those who have passed."

"Please keep Frank's family, friends, and classmates in your thoughts and prayers," Fuller added. "He will be sorely missed."

In high school, Petillo was a member of the Starlight Performing Arts Center.

“Our Starlight family lost a very bright light this week,” the arts center said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened at the tragic loss of 2022 alumni Frankie Petillo, Jr. Frankie was a heavily involved student on the all-star team, group, and private lessons, a working title cast member, a good friend to many, and a role model to our youngest performers.”

“We are heartbroken and send our love and prayers to the Petillo family, his friends, co-workers, cast mates, and all who knew him,” the statement continued. “The world is short one of the kindest humans, a loss we didn’t deserve … and it hurts. Hug your loved ones a little tighter. Be kind to one another. And be grateful for the time we get to share together. We love ya, kiddo! You are forever in our hearts."

