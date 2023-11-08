Norwell Pediatrician Sexually Assaulted 2 Patients Into Their Teen Years: Court Records

Two women came forward after one of them shared their experiences in a Facebook group called “Mamas of the South Shore,” according to court records filed with the Hingham District Court. They said Kauff would inappropriately and painfully penetrate them with his fingers during annual checkups in the 90s.

The alleged assaults happened at South Shore Medical Center in Norwell and Kingston, where Kauff practiced.

Court documents revealed Kauff conducted invasive vaginal exams, starting when the patients were 7 or 8 years old until they were about 19 years old, Boston 25 News reported.

One woman told police that her parents would go into the exam room with them, but Kauff would stand in a way that blocked their view. Her therapist urged her to contact the police after she recounted the uncomfortable experience.

Kauff is charged with 13 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old and four counts of rape of a child under 16 years old with force, according to the documents.

He retired in 2022, according to an archived blog post on South Shore Health’s website.

South Shore confirmed in a statement that Kauff is no longer affiliated with the center.

“We are deeply concerned by what we have heard reported in the media. We are taking this very seriously and will cooperate fully with any investigation. At this point, our focus is on how to best assist and support all of our patients, families, and staff. We are also prepared to help the women who have come forward with charges against this physician, a former pediatrician who is no longer affiliated with South Shore Medical Center, and will always be prepared to help any of our current or former patients.”

Kauff is set to appear in court for his arraignment on Nov. 20.

