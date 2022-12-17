Weymouth Woman Sentenced For Fatally Stabbing 19-Year-Old Ryan Martin In 2020

A 29-year-old woman from Weymouth was sentenced to 13-15 years in prison for stabbing a 19-year-old man to death more than two years ago, officials said.

Kelsey Debello was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ryan Martin on Tuesday, Dec. 13, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey reports. Morrissey said Debello could have gotten a longer sentence if she had not admitted to killing Martin.

“If we had gone to trial and secured a second degree murder, she would have been eligible for parole after 15 years," Morrissey said. "Without a criminal record, a manslaughter conviction following trial would have called for an 8- to 12-year sentence."

After talks with Martin's family, prosecutors decided to accept Debello's guilty plea along with the sentence.

“I thank the Weymouth Police Department and Chief Richard Fuller for their co-operation and professionalism throughout this investigation, and their constructive partnership with the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to my office,” Morrissey said.

Martin was in the woods behind the Queen Anne's Apartments in the area of 83 Colonel's Drive in Weymouth around 10 p.m. on May 7, 2020 when he was attacked. Debello, who knew Martin to "some capacity," was hiding in the woods before Martin arrived, Morrissey reports.

At one point, Debello stabbed Martin one time in the back with a five- to six-inch knife, Morrissey said. She then ran away with Shawn Inglis, age 27, who admitted last February to hiding the knife and other acts to cover up the crime. He was sentenced to 3 to 5 years in state prison.

Martin soon after left the woods and eventually collapsed while running toward the nearby apartments. He was later taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 11:30 p.m., Morrissey said.

"Ryan was the beloved son of April Marie Carbone of Schenectady, NY and Jason M. Martin of Warren, RI. Loving brother of Cameron Martin," his obituary reads. He left behind several other family members as well.

