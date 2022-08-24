Contact Us
News

Second Season Of HBO Series On Julia Child Filming In Brookline

Josh Lanier
An HBO series on the life of chef Julia Child is filming in Brookline this week.
An HBO series based on the life of celebrated chef Julia Child will film in Brookline this week, a note from the production team says. 

Several residents in Brookline received a note this week that explained the "Julia" filming schedule and how it could affect them. Though, the neighborhood for the shoot was blocked out. Crew members set up locations for the season 2 episodes on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 22-23. Filming began on Wednesday and will finish on Thursday, the note says. 

"Julia," about the improbable rise of the French cuisine connoisseur, chef, and kitchen educator Julia Child, stars Sarah Lancashire as the beloved TV host. David Hyde Pierce plays her husband, Paul Child. The series also features Bebe Neuwirth  Fran Kranz, and Fiona Glascott.

Click here to watch the trailer for the series. 

