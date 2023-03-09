Pre-Teen Girl's Testament Sends Mass Stepfather To Jail For Molestation: DA

A pre-teen girl who shared her experiences of repeatedly being molested by her 50-year-old stepfather helped him get the maximum allowable sentence, according to officials.

Gerson Pascual-Santana, of New Bedford, was convicted on three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 on Wednesday, March 8, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office reports.

Pascual-Santana will serve three-and-a-half years in jail followed by eight years of probation. He also must register as a sex offender, have no contact with the victim and undergo sex offender treatment, the office said.

Pascual-Santana's stepdaughter first spoke about the abuse during a classroom exercise called "Warrior Wednesday," the DA's office said. The exercise encourages students to share times they showed bravery and overcame tough times.

During the exercise, the 10-year-old shared the abuse with her class and teacher, who reported it to authorities. The girl then recounted at least three incidents of molestation to investigators, the office continued.

The pre-teen's trail of bravery led her to testify in court and, despite her mother and grandparents testifying against her, help sentenced her stepfather.

“I commend the victim for persevering through very difficult circumstances," District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said. "She was clearly vindicated by the jury’s verdict. I hope by the courage she has displayed that she can move forward with her life.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.