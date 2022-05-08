Milton Used Car Dealer Laundered Scammers' Money Through His Business: Feds

A 53-year-old used car dealer in Milton will spend six months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to helping scammers launder their money, authorities said.

Augustine Osemwegie was sentenced earlier this week, the Department of Justice said on Friday, Aug. 3. The judge also ruled that Osemwegie must pay a $5,500 fine and serve two years of supervised release.

Federal investigators said Osemwegie used his car dealership Ejad Auto Sales, along with two other associates, as a vehicle for cleaning stolen cash.

Scammers would bring their cash to Osemwegie and his co-conspirators, and they would purchase a car at a vehicle auction, ship it overseas — mostly to Nigeria, where it would be sold, and the profits would be given back to the grifters, investigators said. The men would take a cut of the money as a fee.

FBI agents posed as fraudsters in an undercover sting and videotaped the men accepting cash to launder, federal authorities said.

