Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Breaking News: Medford Branch Of Green Line Extension Opening Later Than Expected
News

Milton Used Car Dealer Laundered Scammers' Money Through His Business: Feds

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
The owner of a used car dealership in Milton pleaded guilty to laundering scammers' money through his Fall Ridge used car lot.
The owner of a used car dealership in Milton pleaded guilty to laundering scammers' money through his Fall Ridge used car lot. Photo Credit: Succo via Pixabay

A 53-year-old used car dealer in Milton will spend six months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to helping scammers launder their money, authorities said. 

Augustine Osemwegie was sentenced earlier this week, the Department of Justice said on Friday, Aug. 3. The judge also ruled that Osemwegie must pay a $5,500 fine and serve two years of supervised release. 

Federal investigators said Osemwegie used his car dealership Ejad Auto Sales, along with two other associates, as a vehicle for cleaning stolen cash. 

Scammers would bring their cash to Osemwegie and his co-conspirators, and they would purchase a car at a vehicle auction, ship it overseas — mostly to Nigeria, where it would be sold, and the profits would be given back to the grifters, investigators said. The men would take a cut of the money as a fee. 

FBI agents posed as fraudsters in an undercover sting and videotaped the men accepting cash to launder, federal authorities said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.