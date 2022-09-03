GoFundMe Created For Children Of Mother Killed By Husband At Cape Cod Home

Donations are pouring in for two children who have lost both their parents from a murder/suicide on Cape Cod this week.

Luiz Castro Jr., age 44, fatally stabbed his wife Aline De Castro, age 38, before hanging himself at their Hyannis home in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 2, the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office said.

The incident placed the couple's two sons, Leonardo and Igor, in the custody of the Department of Children and Families. A GoFundMe has since been created to support the boys, ages 7 and 11, as well as cover the cost of Aline's funeral.

"The children are now in the temporary care of a family friend, who doesn't have the financial means to add two more kids besides her own," the GoFundMe reads. "The children don't have any immediate family in the US. Therefore, let's unite to help care for these children and say a last goodbye to this mother."

Meanwhile, Barnstable Police said the incident poses no threat to the public and that it remains under investigation.

