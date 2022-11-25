Family IDs Man Found Dead At Hingham Park As WBZ NewsRadio's Mike 'Sky' King

Family and friends have identified the missing person found at a park on the South Shore on Thanksgiving Day as Traffic Reporter for WBZ NewsRadio Mike King.

King was originally reported missing on Wednesday, Nov. 22 after he left his Weymouth home to go to Dunkin' before work. Loved ones and colleagues said he never showed up.

King's body was found at Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday afternoon, according to Hingham Police. The news of King's death sickened both his loved ones and co-workers.

"Mike should be coming in from work just about this minute. He’s not," Lisa Farrell Corey said on Facebook. "I can’t write this. I see messages and thank you. Cannot open them right now. Just heartbroken"

"Per his family, I am heartbroken to report Mike has passed. He was found today in Hingham," WBZ NewsRadio's Nichole Davis said on Twitter. "I will miss him terribly; he was cared for dearly by those of us who worked with him and called him a friend."

Hingham Police said there was no sign of foul play and no danger to the public. The investigation has been turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.