Ex-Owner Of Illicit Franklin Massage Parlor Sentenced For Fraud

A woman was sentenced to three years of probation for fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports.

Chynna Savath, age 57, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, is the former owner of a massage parlor located in Franklin called Thai Body Work.

Savath apparently obtained $34,391 in fraudulent payments from filing fake applications under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in June 2020, the office reports.

The applications also did not mention that Savath's employees were getting funds from engaging in prostitution with customers and that she was collecting a portion of those fees.

Savath previously pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud earlier this year. She was ordered to pay restitution in the same amount in addition to her probation sentence, the office reports.

