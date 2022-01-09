Dual Coyote Attacks Spark Safety Concerns Among Cohasset Community

The Cohasset Police Department is sharing public safety tips after a resident and several pets were attacked by coyotes last week.

The first incident involved two dogs that were attacked by seven coyotes in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27, police said.

The dogs were off-leash when they were approached and attacked by the coyotes, police said. One dog had to be euthanized because of the severity of their injuries.

That same morning, police learned about a man and his two dogs who were also attacked by a coyote on a trail in the Whitney Thayer Woods near Brass Kettle Brook.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released, police said. They did not specify if the dogs were injured in the attack.

“Coyotes are active year-round and we typically see increased activity in the springtime, however, ahead of the winter we also see a lot of coyote activity as they hunt in preparation for the winter months,” Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball said. “To ensure our community members’ safety, we encourage residents to be aware of their surroundings and monitor their animals at all times."

The department is now reminding residents about coyote safety. Information be found either on YouTube or the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.