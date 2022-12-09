Boston Man Pleads Not Guilty In Connection With Fatal Quincy Apartment Shooting

A Boston man is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to his role in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 32-year-old man from Quincy, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office reports.

Dwayne Harper, age 28, of Dorchester, was wanted for his involvement in a shooting at the Elevation Apartments in Quincy last month that claimed the life of Jordan Wiggins. Harper was arrested while leaving his home at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the office reports.

“Quincy Police and State Police detectives attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have been working since the August shooting to put the pieces of this case together,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “While the investigation is continuing, we were able to obtain a warrant for this defendant."

Wiggins was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a stairwell of the Elevation Apartments at 5 Crown Drive in the overnight hours of Aug. 18, the office reports. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Loved ones described feeling sick when they learned about Wiggins' death.

"Sick to my stomach," one Facebook user said. "I’ve spent the day thinking about how much fun I had growing up with a best friend like Jordan, and all the laughs we had together. When you’re younger your close friends help shape your personality, so a part of him will live on through me."

Harper later pleaded not guilty to charges of masked armed robbery, kidnapping for extortion, attempt to commit a crime and assault to rob while armed with a firearm. He was not charged with murder. Harper is awaiting a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Sept. 20, the office reports.

