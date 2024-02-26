Fair 56°

Newly Minted Millionaire: Mansfield Woman Has Big Plans For $1M Lottery Check

A Mansfield woman says she knows what her first big purchase will be after winning $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Christine Wilson won the seven-figure prize playing the “Lifetime Millions," a $50 scratch-off game. She is the first person to find one of the million-dollar winning tickets. 

Wilson chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 rather than the annuity. 

She said she plans to buy a new SUV with the cash. 

Wilson bought the ticket at Dubs’s Discount Liquors at 30 Chauncy St. in Mansfield. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

