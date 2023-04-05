Support Surges For Millis Cancer Survivor Who Endured Second Leg Amputation

Donations have poured in for a husband and father from Millis who has undergone two below-the-knee amputations only months apart, according to an online fundraiser.

Jimmy Giles, who grew up in Medway and lives in Millis, is used to hardships. He was diagnosed with leukemia as child but survived, according to a GoFundMe organized on his behalf.

"While he was healthy for many years after his bone marrow transplant, he always knew that the cancer treatments left him immunocompromised," the campaign reads.

This led to Giles losing one leg after he was hospitalized with a foot infection in December 2017, according to the GoFundMe.

While he and his wife Katie have struggled, the couple has manifested a practical life for them and their three daughters. However, this new amputation throws a massive wrench in their already complicated plans.

"His recovery is going to require a lot of time for extensive rehabilitation," the GoFundMe reads. "It's been heartbreaking to watch their family deal with the emotional and financial toll of these terrible circumstances."

The funds raised though the campaign will help the Giles family renovate their home so Jimmy "can continue to be the great dad and husband he's always been," the campaign reads.

People interested in donating can click here.

