Mr. Spooky's Paws Unable To Shatter Glass Ceiling Of Attleboro Politics

Josh Lanier
Mr. Spooky came to Attleboro City Hall with his human last week in an attempt to file to run for mayor. His political aspirations were put on pause — for now, but he'll be back on his paws soon.
People say they want change in their politicians, but Mr. Spooky was a step too far. Last week, the federally-minded feline sauntered into Attleboro City Hall with the hope of shaking things up like a bag of treats, but he was denied. 

Despite having the anti-dog lobby in his pocket, Mr. Spooky's dreams were dashed. City law requires mayoral candidates to be 18, registered to vote, and a human. 

Still, Mr. Spooky showed signs of a true politician as he made his way through the building, taking handouts and back scratches from anyone willing. 

The final day to sign up for the special election is Tuesday, Jan. 10. 

