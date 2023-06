Alanna Marie Peres, age 30, was reported missing out of 171 Bridges Street in Needham on Friday, June 16, Dedham Police said on Twitter.

Peres is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing about 300 pounds. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Dedham Police at 781-751-9300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.