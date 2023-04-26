Students Dismissed Early After Threats Spark Lockdown At Medway High School

The lockdown was placed around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, according to a Tweet from Medway Public Schools.

At the time, Superintendent Armand Pires reassured families that all students and staff were safe inside their classrooms and that information was limited. However, Pires later revealed that the lockdown was sparked by threats that were made against the school.

"We know that this is unsettling and promise that we will keep you apprised," Pires said in a statement. "Our student and staff safety is our primary concern."

The school canceled all after school activities and sent students home early as a result.

"Students riding buses will be dismissed first. Student drivers will be dismissed next," Pires said in an updated statement. "Once students riding buses and driving themselves have departed, families will be directed into the typical pick up location."

"As a reminder, all after school activities, including athletics, have been canceled," Pires continued. "We will continue to keep you apprised and thank you for your understanding and patience during what certainly must feel very unsettling."

No other information was initially released.

