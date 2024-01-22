Mass Takes Top Spot For Most Romantic State: Study

From date ideas to Valentine’s Day presents, new research looked at the number of average monthly Google searches for keywords relating to romance, Valentine’s Day, and love across the country.

The top 10 states with the highest monthly search volumes per 100,000 people for these specific keywords were ranked, according to Journo Research.

Mass tops the list as the most romantic state, with 1,848 average searches per month per 100,000 people, the study said.

This includes 638 searches for “Valentine’s Day,” 269 searches for “engagement rings,” and 179 searches for “florists near me.”

Other terms include “romance anime,” “date night movies,” “date night restaurants near me,” and a number of other keywords.

Google Keyword Planner was used to get the search volumes for each state, according to the research.

Two other New England states made the list, with Connecticut and Rhode Island landing at number nine and thirteen, respectively.

