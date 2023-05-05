Mass Man's Body Found In Sunken Truck In Rhode Island: Police

James Cavanaugh, of Taunton, was found dead inside a truck that entered the water of the Seekonk River in East Providence, Rhode Island according to the East Providence Police Department.

Police were dispatched to Bold Point Park shortly before 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 4. Multiple rescue vessels began searching the area where the fishermen had seen the truck enter the water.

The search continued for several hours until the truck was located, about 50 yards from shore in about 30 feet of water.

Strong currents made it difficult for search and rescue divers to bring the truck to shore. Once it was on land, first responders and investigators identified the body inside as 52-year-old Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh, whose family describes as an avid fisherman, was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police do not believe that foul play was a factor. The incident remains under investigation by East Providence detectives.

