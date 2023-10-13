Man Not Guilty Of Stabbing Mom To Death In Plainville By Reason Of Insanity: DA

Sean Murphy lived with his parents on Landau Street in Plainville in October 2019 when he attacked his mother, Carlyn Murphy stabbing her multiple times, the Norfolk County District Attorney said. No motive was ever given for the attack.

When the bloody work was over, Sean Murphy drove to Showcase Cinema de Lux at Patriot Place in Foxborough to watch the movie "Joker," reports said. The main character of the film kills his mother.

Police arrested Murphy as he walked back to his car. His father, Patrick, found his wife's body and called the police. He told them his son may have gone to the movies.

He's been held without bail since his arrest. He spent most of that time at Bridgewater State Hospital, the prosecutor said.

“Mr. Murphy underwent a mental health evaluation by request of defense and found to be not criminally responsible for his actions on the night of the murder,” District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said. “Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely sought a second opinion, and the second examiner confirmed the lack of criminal responsibility.”

Sean Murphy, who pleaded not guilty, waived his right to a jury trial, and Judge Beverly Cannone agreed with the doctors' opinions.

“Cases involving family members and mental health issues present particular complexities – our society has provisions for dealing with criminal acts that result from mental illness,” Morrissey said. “I thank Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely and Victim/Witness Advocate Jennifer Bishop for their work seeing this case through to this sad, but apparently just result.”

