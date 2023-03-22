Tavern In The Square Opening New Locations In Framingham, Weymouth, Dedham

A popular bar and restaurant chain that labels itself as "an evolution of the classic neighborhood joint" will be opening several more locations in Massachusetts.

Despite any formal announcements, Tavern In The Square's website lists three upcoming locations in Framingham, Weymouth and Dedham.

The restaurant will also add two new locations in Bedford and Salem in New Hampshire.

Tavern In The Square already has 10 Massachusetts locations as well as two in Rhode Island and one in Connecticut. The most recent Tavern to open up was in Tyngsborough in February.

Daily Voice has reached out for more information.

