Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Driver Hospitalized Following Fiery Crash In Southeast Mass: Fire Officials
Lifestyle

Tavern In The Square Opening New Locations In Framingham, Weymouth, Dedham

David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Tavern In The Square's North Station location in Boston
Tavern In The Square's North Station location in Boston Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A popular bar and restaurant chain that labels itself as "an evolution of the classic neighborhood joint" will be opening several more locations in Massachusetts. 

Despite any formal announcements, Tavern In The Square's website lists three upcoming locations in Framingham, Weymouth and Dedham. 

The restaurant will also add two new locations in Bedford and Salem in New Hampshire. 

Tavern In The Square already has 10 Massachusetts locations as well as two in Rhode Island and one in Connecticut. The most recent Tavern to open up was in Tyngsborough in February.

Daily Voice has reached out for more information. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.