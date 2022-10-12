Randolph Woman Wins $100,000 Cash Prize Off Free Mass Lottery Ticket

A woman from the South Shore got some big bucks from a free promotional ticket this week gifted by the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Maria Cherisme, of Randolph, won the $100,000 Mass Cash grand prize during a drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, lottery officials said. Cherisme won off a free Quic Pic ticket that she got after making a purchase at Lucky Spot Convenience Store in Randolph.

Cherisme claimed her $100,000 prize (before taxes) at the Mass Lottery’s Braintree regional office on Tuesday, officials said. Lucky Spot Convenience Store also got a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. It is the third such prize won someone has won on a free Mass Lottery promotional ticket since last October, lottery officials said.

This is all part of the Mass Lottery's "Rake in the Winnings" promotion that started Oct. 3 and will last through Oct. 30, officials said. Whenever someone buys $5 or more of any draw or monitor game on a single ticket, they are given a chance to win a free $1 Quic Pic ticket.

More information about the Mass Lottery can be found online.

