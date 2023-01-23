Contact Us
Norfolk Daily Voice serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Thousands Without Power As Wintry Storm System Moves Through Massachusetts
Lifestyle

New Bedford Woman Wins $1 Million, Pays College Loans For Herself, Daughter

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
Edna Soares with her lottery check.
Edna Soares with her lottery check. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

Biden's plan for student loan repayment is on hold, but one woman is repaying her family's college loans with help from a lucky lottery ticket. 

Edna Soares, of New Bedford, won the $1 million prize in the "Emeralds 50X" instant ticket game, picking her ticket up on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

With her winnings, Soares plans to buy her father a truck, along with paying for her daughter's college education and paying off her own student loans. 

Soares bought her ticket at Golden Food Mart in Fall River. The store gets to share a piece of her good fortune and will receive $10,000 for its part in the win. 

to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.