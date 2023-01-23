New Bedford Woman Wins $1 Million, Pays College Loans For Herself, Daughter

Biden's plan for student loan repayment is on hold, but one woman is repaying her family's college loans with help from a lucky lottery ticket.

Edna Soares, of New Bedford, won the $1 million prize in the "Emeralds 50X" instant ticket game, picking her ticket up on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

With her winnings, Soares plans to buy her father a truck, along with paying for her daughter's college education and paying off her own student loans.

Soares bought her ticket at Golden Food Mart in Fall River. The store gets to share a piece of her good fortune and will receive $10,000 for its part in the win.

