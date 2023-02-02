Medway Father, Veteran Diagnosed With ALS Met With Surge Of Support

Only months after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), an active Medway father now requires a wheelchair and communication technology but is being flooded with support by his community.

Mike Chenette was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease in September 2022 just before his 57th birthday, according to a GoFundMe created to support Chenette and his family. The fundraiser has generated over $100,000 to support the family while Chenette continues to deteriorate.

Chenette attended Quincy High School and West Point before serving in the army. He was deployed at Saudi Arabia and Iraq during the Persian Gulf War, and played hockey for the army.

"Mike has a passion for life, family and friends," the GoFundMe said. "Mike likes to work hard and play hard, and boy does he love a good laugh."

"Mike, his wife Bridget and their boys Will (15), and Jake (13) are hopeful the symptoms can be slowed down, but they are currently advancing rapidly and today there is no cure," said the GoFundMe. "The family wishes to remain in their home in Medway, MA, where they have lived for 17 years, throughout the duration of Mike’s Illness."

The family will use the funds raised to provide Chenette with medical expenses not covered by the VA and living expenses, according to the GoFundMe.

Chenette is no longer working and his wife Bridget took a leave of absence from her job to coordinate his care, which includes retrofitting their home for wheelchair accessibly, creating a handicapped bathroom on the first floor of their home, and contracting a home health provider to help care for Chenette.

In honor of Chenette's hockey days, friends and supporters from Quincy High School and West Point alumni planned a hockey game fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, March 25. The fundraiser will include a social, raffle, and of course, hockey.

Despite his worsening condition, Chenette continues to attend his son's hockey games, who has recently changed his jersey number from his usual number 55 to his father's number 8.

To see the GoFundMe click here. To see the Facebook event for the hockey fundraiser, click here.

