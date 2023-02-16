A 'Hole-In-One': Topgolf Opening First Massachusetts Location In 2023

The wait is over Topgolf fans! The modern golf experience is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.

Construction has begun on Topgolf's first Massachusetts location, which is located along I-95 in Canton and about 20 miles southwest of Boston, the company reported on November 4, 2022.

The venue's 90 hitting bays will feature Toptracer technology that allows players to track their ball's speed, distance, height and more.

When guests step off the green, they can indulge in Topgolf's chef-inspired menu items, top-shelf drinks and music or spend time on the rooftop terrace, outdoor patio. Topgolf will also host family-friendly programs all year long.

"We get asked all the time when we're bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn't be happier to finally have an answer to that question," said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. "We're thrilled at the opportunity to join the Canton community and can't thank the town enough for their support along the way."

"This project will have a significant economic impact to the town of Canton through the creation of jobs and increased tax revenue to support our schools and municipal services," said Canton Select Board Chair John Connolly. "It's truly a 'hole-in-one' for Canton."

Topgulf has brought people together to experience their technology-driven experience at more than 81 locations worldwide. The Massachusetts venue will also bring in about 400 jobs, the company said. People interested in applying can follow @Topgolf on social media for updates.

