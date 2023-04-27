'Honorable' Wareham Teen, 14, Planned On Landscaping Career Until His Death

Tobey Alford, of Wareham, died a week after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Tuesday, April 18, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

An eighth grader at Wareham High School, Tobey planned on attending Upper Cap Cod Regional Technical High School next fall to pursue a career in landscaping, his obituary reads.

Tobey was also a member of Evangelical Zion Church in West Wareham, used to play in the town's Little League, and enjoyed working out at the local YMCA.

"He was an obedient and honorable 'right hand man' to his father, always watching over his sister and taking the lead in chores at home," his obituary continued.

"Tobey had a natural intuition for the needs of his family helping his parents and siblings with strong loving heartfelt hugs," it reads. "He was mom’s up and coming beautiful boy."

Tobey leaves behind his parents, brothers, twin sister, and grandparents, according to his obituary.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been established to help Tobey's family cover the cost of his funeral, which is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2 at Chapman Funerals & Cremations in Wareham.

People interested in donating can click here.

