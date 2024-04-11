'His Kindness Was A Beacon': Support Swells For Late Stoughton Father, Fiancé

William Harris (known to many as “Bill” or “Billy”), a lifelong Norfolk County resident, died on Saturday, April 6.

Bill, who was born in Norwood and lived with his family in Stoughton at the time of his death, had recently come back from a weekend vacation with his fiancée and the pair’s three children when he came down with the flu.

The flu quickly turned into pneumonia, which led to a blood clot that required Harris to be placed in a medically induced coma, according to Erica Beth, who started a GoFundMe on his family's behalf.

Beth recalled meeting Bill and his fiancée Kelly 15 years prior on a double date. While the date was amazing, what she remembered most was the ride back.

“On the way home the gas pedal got stuck, and the brakes gave out,” Beth wrote.

Though they were speeding down the street, heading into the center of Stoughton, “Billy knew what to do to get us to stop. Billy knew what streets to turn onto to avoid a collision. We made it home safely and only made our friendship stronger.”

Now, she hopes she can provide the same sense of safety and support for Kelly, whom Billy had been with for 17 years, and their children – 12-year-old Jaxson, 7-year-old Nicholas, and 5-year-old Maggie.

“Kelly doesn’t know what to do,” Beth wrote, “Not only [do the children] have to deal with the loss of their father but also with the unknown emotional and financial struggle their mother must now have to go through.”

In the first few days the fundraiser has been active, over a hundred donors have rallied together a combined $15,000, putting the campaign over halfway to its $25,000 goal.

It’s no wonder, it seems, that many have come out to help the family; Bill’s obituary remembered him as “a man of many admirable qualities.”

Funny, thoughtful, friendly, and devoted, Bill’s “kindness was a beacon that drew people to him…His laughter, his warmth, and his generous spirit have left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.”

He was a lover of many things, including the Patriots, Red Sox, Mountain Dew, dogs, video games, and of course, his family.

“A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered,” his obituary reads.

“Bill Harris was a shining example of the best of us, and while he may be gone from our sight, he will never be gone from our hearts.”

His funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, April 14 at Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, located at 455 Washington St. Canton.

Click here to view the GoFundMe.

