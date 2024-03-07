Ex-Stoughton Water Dept. Employee Tampered With Water Supply: Feds

Robert J. Bullock, 58, of Brockton, was indicted on two counts of making false statements and one count of tampering with a water system, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He potentially faces decades in prison if convicted.

Investigators said Bullock went into one of the Water Department's pumping stations on Nov. 29, 2022, and turned off the pump that introduces chlorine to the water supply. Chlorine helps disinfect water before it reaches customers.

When confronted by federal agents, Bullock allegedly lied about the incident, the prosecutor said.

Making false statements to federal authorities can lead to a five-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine. Tampering with a water system brings a potential 20-year term behind bars, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.