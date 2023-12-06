Driver Dies After Crashing Into Telephone Pole, Hitting Tree In Wellesley

Emergency crews arrived at the crash on Route 9 near Cedar Street shortly after 7 a.m. and found the downed power pole and SUV wrapped around a nearby tree, according to the Wellesley Police Department.

“The driver of the vehicle was found to be unconscious and unresponsive,” police said. “There was no one else in the vehicle, and it appears as if there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.”

The car was heading west on Route 9 when it veered off the road, hit the utility pole, and then slammed into a nearby tree, where it stopped.

The driver, whose name has not been released while their family is notified, was rushed to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where they died shortly after 8 a.m.

Wellesley Municipal Light Plant crews secured the downed power lines and replaced the utility pole.

Wellesley police are investigating the crash.

