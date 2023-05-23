Donations Flood For 14-Year-Old Franklin Basketball Player Fighting Cancer

"To some he may appear quiet, but he’s quick with his wit and one liners," a GoFundMe campaign organized on his behalf reads. "He really is just one of those kids that you want to know! The type of kid you want your kids to be friends with. The type that you just can’t help but LOVE."

Unfortunately, the 14-year-old basketball player from Franklin was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this month. While Nick did undergo a successful surgery to biopsy the tumor, he still has a long way to go in his recovery process.

"Nicholas has been a fighter since birth, when he was born premature along with his twin brother," the GoFundMe reads. "We know that he will face this fight with the same fighter mentality and beat this...Let’s rally around the Gapsar Family so they have the love, support and means to do everything they can to get Nick healthy, strong and back home with his family and friends."

The purpose of the GoFundMe, which has already surpassed its $100,000 goal, is to help alleviate some of the financial burden on Nick's family in the upcoming months. People looking to donate can click here.

