Jaclyn McQueen, 44, of Dedham, pleaded guilty on Jan. 5 to one count of tampering with a consumer product, the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts said.

She worked as a registered nurse at the center, where she allegedly took liquid oxycodone from syringes meant for patients between February and May 2020.

McQueen would use the oxycodone herself and refill the syringes with saline before putting them back on the medication carts where they were given to patients, according to prosecutors.

She faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, per sentencing guidelines.

McQueen will be sentenced on April 4.

