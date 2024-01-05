Pizza reviewer Portnoy stopped by Bardo's Pizza truck earlier this week to try what the restaurant called "the best damn bar pizza you've ever had." It's even written on the truck. Bardo's Pizza has a physical location in South Boston.

At first glance, Portnoy said he wasn't impressed. He said the pizza was too thick to be considered a bar pie, too floppy, and greasier than he would have liked.

"This wouldn't be my style for bar pie," he said. "I need it to be a lot tighter. I mean ... this pizza is a mess a little bit. Not bad, but it's not my style for bar pie."

He gave the pizza a 6.8.

A viewer recommended Bardo's to Portnoy. They had previously suggested he try Crisp in Walpole, which the pizza aficionado liked a lot more.

"The guy's batting .500," Portnoy said of the recommendations.

But the stop wasn't a total loss. Portnoy got the chance to play with a puppy named Nacho, a Arubian cunucu he called "the cutest dog he'd ever seen."

A true 10/10 good boy.

