Churches Victim Of Hoax Bomb Threats In Needham, Hingham: Police

An employee at Congregation Sha’aray Shalom at 1112 Main St. in Hingham received an email shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 that said that bombs were inside the synagogue, according to police.

The employee left and called 911. Several homes nearby were evacuated, and Main Street (Route 228) was closed in both directions, police said.

Explosive detection dogs from Quincy police and Massachusetts State Police searched the building, but no explosives were found. Main Street was reopened shortly after 3 p.m., according to authorities.

Police in Needham also said they responded to reports of a threat to Temple Beth Shalom on Sunday.

The Needham Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad arrived at the scene to clear the building.

Police in Needham believe the phone call to be a hoax, or “swatting,” but authorities said they will continue to investigate.

“Checks of all of our places of worship will be increased for the foreseeable future,” Needham police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.