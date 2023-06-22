Canton Dad Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury, Family Overwhelmed By Community's Generosity

James Mannion, of Canton, sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, resulting in significant intracranial bleeding and brain swelling, on Friday, June 9. A week later, on Sunday, June 18, his sister-in-law created a GoFundMe campaign that was immediately flooded with donations, receiving over $60,000 in only four days.

James fell while on a weekend trip with friends in Portland, Maine. He was initially hospitalized at Maine Medical Center, where part of his skull was removed.

He was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital, and his condition started to improve. James is still coping with significant side effects from the traumatic event, including "ICU delirium," which is exacerbating his cognitive impairments.

Funds raised through the GoFundMe campaign will provide assistance to the family as they help James down his "long road" to recovery. James's wife, Nicole, is taking time off from work as a neuro-focused outpatient occupational therapist to help him.

"Thank you does not remotely convey my gratitude for the generosity seen on this day," Nicole wrote. "It might take me the rest of my life to personally thank each and everyone one of you for what you have done for my family, but I am going to try!"

In an update to GoFundMe, Nicole shared that James no longer needs supplemental oxygen and was mechanically lifted to a recliner chair. He seemed to enjoy being out of bed, she wrote.

Many donors included words of support along with financial gifts.

"James is a great man and did so many great and positive things for the Commonwealth, and Emergency Management," wrote one tribute message. "His dedication made a difference for all of us. Massachusetts is a safer place because of his hard work."

Click here to view the GoFundMe for James.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.