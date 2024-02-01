Baby Cafe Kitchen is planning to open up shop at 1006 Beacon St. in Brookline in February and one location at 128 Brighton Ave. in Boston’s Allston in April, Boston Restaurant Talk first reported.

The restaurant’s locations in Oakland Chinatown, Union City, and Emeryville, California, Hainan chicken rice, beef stew, rice cube, wings, salt and pepper squid, chow fun, sizzling steak, pork and egg stone porridge, and seafood udon.

Restaurant-goers praised Baby Cafe Kitchen’s noodle dishes.

“I was in the area and the smell brought me in like a cartoon character to a pie in a windowsill,” one Yelp reviewer wrote. “I ordered the pork noodle dish.”

Another reviewer said how much she loved the restaurant.

“So far have tried the Pork Chop and Chicken Steak with black pepper sauce and their Chicken Rice Barrel. Bomb!” they said. “Their Crab Ragoon and XO Rice Rolls amazing.”

