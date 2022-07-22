Vincent's Night Club, Lombardo's Closing After 40 Years Of 'Countless Memories'

Partygoers on the South Shore may want to save their last dance for a premier club that will be ending operations after nearly 40 years of creating "countless memories."

Vincent's Night Club and Lombardo's will be officially closing in September 2023, the club said on Facebook. Vincent's hopes this move will help them fit into the "evolving and changing" nature of the entertainment business and continue making memories for guests in the future.

"With change comes opportunity," the Vincent's said. "We are focused on creating the next chapter for our family’s business centered around hospitality and creating memorable experiences for all."

Vincent's has become a home to many South Shore residents by hosting dance parties, concerts and events over the years. When news broke of the impending closure, loyal guests reflected on how both venues impacted their lives.

"Worked there for many years," one Facebook user said. "Some of the best years of my life."

"Lombardo’s was the home of many proms Including mine from 1987," another said. "We will sure miss it as well as that infamous crystal chandelier!"

While people can easily starting crying at the club after hearing this news, Vincent's wants their clientele to save their tears for another day.

"We have over a year more of incredible moments to be made," they said. "Let's leave it all on the dance floor and go out with a bang!!"

The venue will continue to provide updates on upcoming events and more through their Facebook. So strap on your boogey shoes and slide on over the Vincent's for one last hoorah!

