Dedham Public Library Displaying Christmas Tree After Heated Town Debate

A local library has cleared the rumors about their plan to not display their Christmas tree after a Facebook post announcing their intention made its rounds on social media.

The Dedham Public Library said they would not be putting up their Christmas tree for the 2022 season because "people" felt uncomfortable looking at it last year, resident Lisa Desmond said in a Facebook post from Friday, Dec. 2.

This response shocked Desmond as she explained that in her 28 years visiting DPL, she never once "heard a negative comment" about the tree's display.

"We have celebrated and included everyone in our community," Desmond continued. "Please bring Christmas back to my beautiful library. And always lead with love in your heart."

Desmond's frustration was apparently shared among multiple residents who flooded her comments section both in support and disagreement.

The social media debate ultimately created a "polarized environment" that led to some town employees being harassed and bullied, the Town of Dedham said in statement.

After the initial heat, the Town encouraged residents to take part in "open, constructive dialogues" in hopes of removing the toxic culture from the community.

"We look forward to continued public engagement and for the opportunities to work together toward shared goals," the statement continued. "We strive to make Dedham a welcoming community for all, where differences can be celebrated, not attacked."

DPL's Director later said the library's initial decision to not display the tree was a "result of an ongoing review" of their holiday decorations and displays that started in the spring.

While addressing the negative impact from the online debate had on the library's staff and Dedham community, DPL said their Christmas trees will ultimately be on display at both branches.

"Moving forward, we will continue to review decorations and displays to ensure they are welcoming, enriching, and reflective of our entire community," DPL said in a statement.

"The library is proud of the strides we’ve taken to provide programs and services that support and represent the community and we remain dedicated to providing those services."

