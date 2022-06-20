Contact Us
Average Price For Gas Drops Slightly: Here's Latest Breakdown By County In Massachusetts

The average price per gallon for gasoline by county in Massachusetts on Monday, June 20.
The average price per gallon for gasoline by county in Massachusetts on Monday, June 20. Photo Credit: AAA
A look at average gas prices by state on Monday, June 20, with the national average also shown.
A look at average gas prices by state on Monday, June 20, with the national average also shown. Photo Credit: AAA

Drivers got a slight break on gas prices over the weekend. 

After the average price per gallon nationally had been $5 or more for the previous seven days for the first time on record, the average price on Monday, June 20 is $4.98, down three cents from last week.

A year ago at this time, the price was around $3.07 per gallon.

Here's a breakdown of average prices by state in the region:

  • Massachusetts, $5.00
  • Connecticut, $4.94
  • New York, $5.08
  • New Jersey, $4.99
  • Pennsylvania, $5.03
  • Rhode Island, $4.97
  • New Hampshire, $4.95
  • Vermont, $5.00
  • Maine, $5.07

For a breakdown of prices in Massachusetts by county, see the first image above.

For a breakdown by state, click on the second image above.

