$26M 'Breathtaking' Mass Beachfront Mansion Comes With Waterfall, Sauna, Rooftop Infinity Pool

Now on the market for $26.5 million, 60 Bartimus Luce Road in West Tisbury offers modern living with a view right on the beach.

With seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the home sits on a three-acre plot of land that overlooks 250 feet of sand and surf.

On the land itself, the listing states that the house is surrounded by trees and “rolling grassy meadows.”

“This North Shore beachfront estate represents one of the most breathtaking properties.”

Adding to the idyllic setting, guests enter the front door by walking across granite stepping stones that cross a reflection pond with two waterfalls.

The main part of the home, which has five bedroom suites, has what the listing describes as “unique features” designed to connect each room to the outdoors. A secondary home on the property holds the remaining two bedrooms.

And of course, for $26.5 million, you’re getting more than a typical 8,350-square-foot home on the water: the lower level of the estate houses a media room, gym, sauna, and wine cellar, while the roof features a massive deck and pool with an infinity edge.

The homeowners will also have easy access to the beach via a staircase.

For more information and pictures, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.