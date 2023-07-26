Beloved Needham Eatery Announces Closure After More Than 30 Years

Mighty Subs, a sandwich shop located at 250 Highland Avenue in Needham, is closing on Friday, July 28 after 33 years in business, according to social media and Yelp reports.

The shop lived up to its slogan of "our small is their large," serving up massive versions of classic sandwiches, including subs loaded with meatballs, chicken salad, or roast beef.

"The size of the subs are large enough to feed 2 normal people or 1 hungry adult (however no judgment if you eat the whole thing in one sitting,)" wrote one Yelp reviewer.

Fans of the restaurant posted photos of a sign posted to the shop's doors.

"For 33 years we have had the pleasure of serving the public here at Mighty Subs," the sign read. "There is not enough space or time to thank so many wonderful people who have passed our way.

Patrons took to social media to share memories of the shop in the wake of its closing announcement, saying they will miss its straightforward attitude and delicious sandwiches.

"This is truly sad to see Mighty Subs close," reads one Facebook post. "The place was amazing; they knew your order, yelled at you when you didn't call it in first, and didn't mess with Karen making your sandwiches, making your order clear and fast—many great memories over many years, Mighty Subs."

"This place is a staple," wrote another. "Sad to see them closing."

"We will be forever grateful for you giving us the chance for a successful small business," the sign on the restaurant's door said. "Many fond memories live here forever."

