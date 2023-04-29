Baby Girl's Remains Found At Southeast Massachusetts Recycling Center: Police

The newborn's remains were found by employees at Zero Waste Solutions in Rochester, MA, on Thursday, April 27, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio reports.

The baby was found inside a trash collection that apparently came from Martha's Vineyard, Procopio said. Authorities believe the mother may live on, have ties to, or recently travelled to the island.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has begun post-mortem examination of the baby, but the results have yet to be released.

Anyone who has any information about the possible identity of this baby girl or her parents is asked to call authorities at 508-790-5799.

