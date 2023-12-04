Active Duty Mass State Trooper, 41, Dies Suddenly, Unexpectedly; Leaves Behind Wife, Kids

Sgt. Gregory Furtado joined the agency after graduating from the academy in 2006. He had served as the leader of the narcotics task force for the Cape and Island District Attorney's Office.

"We lost an outstanding member of our team. Our thoughts remain with his family and colleagues," the office said in a Facebook post.

No public memorials have been announced for Furtado. He leaves behind a wife and children.

Police have not released a cause of death.

