5 Hospitalized, Including Child, After Crash Between SUV, Ambulance In Foxborough

Four adults and a young child were taken to the hospital for treatment after a car and ambulance crashed just before 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. The child was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital for more care. 

A police car with its lights flashing

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The crash happened on Route 140 (Main Street) in Foxborough. The paramedics — both in their 20s — were taking a patient in their 70s to get treatment when they crashed with a Honda driven by a 40-year-old woman with an elementary school-age child in the backseat, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. 

The four adults were taken to an area hospital. The child was airlifted to the trauma hospital. The conditions of the patients were not disclosed. 

Police are investigating the crash. It is unclear what led to the wreck, and no charges have been filed.

