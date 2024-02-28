$4M Lottery Payday: Mass Man Preparing For Retirement After Massive Win

James Leonard, of Sandwich, won $4 million playing the “$4,000,000 Diamonds” $10 scratch-off game.

Leonard said he bought two lottery tickets when he stopped to get tonic water. He took them home to scratch off while sitting in his easy chair.

The first ticket won him $50, but the second was a life-changer. He chose to take the lump sum payment of $2.6 million (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

Leonard said he plans to buy a new house with the money and fund his retirement.

He bought the tickets at Sam’s Food Stores at 261 Main St. in Buzzards Bay. The store will get $40,000 for the sale.

