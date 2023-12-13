The first burglary happened on Appian Drive on Friday evening, Dec. 8, when suspects forced their way in from the back of the house and ran off with some items, police said.

A homeowner in the second burglary that happened on Tanglewood Road on Monday afternoon, Dec. 11, found items missing after suspects made their way inside through a back window.

Residents in the third burglary on Lincoln Road were home at the time of the break-in, which happened Tuesday evening, Dec. 12. Suspects also broke into a back window and ran away after the homeowner found them.

Wellesley police are investigating all three burglaries.

Burglars may go up to a front door or ring a doorbell and then run to the back of a house to break in, authorities warned.

Residents are asked to stay alert and to make note of any nearby parked cars that are occupied.

